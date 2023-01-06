HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Measures started to beautify Vizag for global events, GVMC commissioner says

P. Rajababu said that as Visakhapatnam would be hosting many international events like the G20-Summit, citizens and the GVMC team work together to keep the city clean and green

January 06, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu said that measures have been started to beautify the city keeping in view the upcoming national and international events.

On Thursday, the Commissioner went on an inspection visit along RK Beach from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) In-gate till Jodugullapalem along with the support staff.

Reviewing the measures taken by the staff during the visit, Mr. Rajababu said that as Visakhapatnam would be hosting many international events like the G20-Summit, citizens and the GVMC team work together to keep the city clean and green.

He said that immediate attention needs to be paid on the works related to the beach road, underground drainage, parks, road repairs, canals, footpaths, painting and cleaning of public toilets.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.