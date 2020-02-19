Measures sought to check pollution

Chaitanya Sravanthi Social Voluntary Organisation Chairman Shirin Rahman urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to take suitbale steps including allowing use of better technical alternatives to mitigate pollution owing to cargo operations in the Visakhapatnam Port.

The predominant southwest winds would cause more pollution between Feburary to September, Ms. Rahman observed.

In a memorandum submitted to APPCB Chairman, she said suitable steps should be taken as the port authorities, including the Chairman, and the Chief Executive Officer of local Vedanta facility operating the Vizag General Cargo Berth have expressed readiness to technological changes if those are approved by the APPCB.

The National Green tribunal (NGT) gave its judgment in March 2017 on a writ petition filed by Chaitanya Sravanthi on the air pollution due to handling of various dusty cargoes in Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Ms. Rahman recalled.