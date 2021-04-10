Measures initiated to check spread of pandemic, says DRM

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 April 2021 06:33 IST

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said that expeditious actions have been taken by the division to mitigate the impact of the pandemic like conduct of public awareness programmes organised at railway stations, offices and colonies and display of posters and banners.

Announcements through public address systems were being made frequently at all stations in different languages, videos are being shown at stations on the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of coaches, station premises and offices were also being done regularly.

Appeals were being made to passengers to avoid non-essential train journeys and to ensure health protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the journey. Passengers experiencing symptoms like fever, should immediately contact the railway staff for medical attention and further assistance, he said.

Passengers at major stations were being screened with thermal scanners and random checking of suspected passengers was also being conducted in coordination with the State government. He said that the vaccination programme intensified and all the frontline staff, above 45 years, were being vaccinated at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Apart from that vaccination of all other staff and retired railway employees was also being taken up at the hospital.