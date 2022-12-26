MBBS student leaps to death from apartment at Yendada in Visakhapatnam

December 26, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 21-year-old MBBS student ended his life by allegedly jumping from an apartment at Yendada, here, on Monday. Though the police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the student in taking the extreme step, they suspect that examination stress could be a possible reason.

The deceased was identified as T. Giri Teja, a resident of Seethammadhara, who was pursuing his MBBS second year in a private college at Rushikonda.

As per the police, Giri Teja had left for the college from his home in a cab. He deboarded at Yendada and had gone to an apartment, where he allegedly ended his life.

“Generally the security do not allow outsiders, but they assumed that he was the friend of a tenant or a visitor,” said Sub-Inspector of Arilova Police Station G. Apparao.

The S.I. also said that though no suicide note was found, we suspect fear or stress due to examinations could be a possible reason. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

( In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)