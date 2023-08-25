MBBS student from Kerala ends life in Visakhaptnam

August 25, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 25-year old medical student from Kerala was found dead in a lodge in Allipuram under II Town police station limits, in Visakhapatnam on August 24. The incident came to light after the local police registered a case late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Krishnan (25) from Vandanapally of Thrissur district, Kerala. The police came to know that the woman was pursuing MBBS (IV year) in China.

Inspector of II Town police station, Mr Tirumala Rao said that Ms Ramesh Krishnan had boarded the lodge on August 23 afternoon and was supposed to check-out on August 24. Since she had not checked out, the lodge staff had tried to alert her, but she was not opening the door. As the staff grew suspicious, they alerted the local police. The police reached the lodge and broke open the door, only to realise that she had ended her life. She also left a note purported written by her before her death in which she told sorry to her mother.

The II Town police have retrieved the mobile phone of the deceased. They have also informed her parents.

“As of now, we are unable to ascertain any reasons for the suicide. After her parents arrive, we may possibly come to know about the reasons,” Mr Tirumala Rao said. The body was sent for postmortem. A case was registered.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling 100 or any of these helpline numbers.

