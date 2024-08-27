MBBS admissions begin at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

The MBBS admissions for the academic year 2024-25 started, and in the first counselling of AIQ (All India Quota) for 37 seats out of 250 seats in Andhra Medical College(AMC) four students reported on the first day for admission, according to a statement issued by G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC.

Kande Srikar from Nellore with All India Rank of 3,336, U. Mohana Krishna from Srikakulam with rank 4,020 and Yashasri from Visakhapatnam with rank 6,091 and S. Hitasri from Srikakulam with rank 63,527 in ST Category reported for admission in the first round of counselling.

The last day for reporting in the first round for AIQ is August 29. The remaining 85% seats will be filled under the State Quota by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences for which the notification was given and the last date of submission of applications is August 29, following which the counselling for the State quota will start.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Dr. A Krishna Veni, H o D, SPM and Nodal officer for UG Admissions, have welcomed the newly-admitted UG students.