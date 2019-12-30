Mazdoorsangh calls for protest on Jan. 3

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh has planned to stage a nationwide protest in all district headquarters on Friday (January 3), opposing the Union Government’s policies on disinvestment, privatisation and fixed-term employment.

A demonstration will be held at Jantar Mantar at New Delhi.

Alleging that most of the formal jobs in the country have been contractualised or made fixed-term jobs compromising the job security, sangh national vice-president Malla Jagadiswara Rao demanded that all contract, fixed-term, casual, daily-wage and temporary workers should be regularised as permanent employments.

All workers in anganwadis, ‘ASHA’, PDS, mid-day meal, the health mission plans should be treated as government employees, Mr. Rao demanded and urged the Centre to stop disinvestment, strategic sale of PSUs.

Labour laws

However, the sangh leaders welcomed the government’s efforts to codify labour laws. However, they raised concern that a number of provisions in the codes were against the interests of labourers and demanded that such provisions be removed.