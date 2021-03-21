Visakhapatnam

Mayor signs first file relating to solving water problems

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Saturday signed the first file relating to solving of water problems in the city.

She also instructed officials to take steps to overcome the water problems in the ensuing summer season, a release from the GVMC stated. According to the GVMC officials, 44 works worth ₹3.14 crore would be taken up by the Water Supply and Engineering Departments to solve water supply issues this summer.

The works include renting tankers, laying new borewells and pipelines, repairing old borewells, pumpset repairs and steps to avoid pipeline leakages, the officials said.

