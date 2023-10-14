HamberMenu
Mayor, GVMC commissioner inspect works at IT SEZ ahead of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit

The stage and the venue where a programme is going to be conducted after the inaugural of Infosys was also inspected. Additional Commissioners V. Sanyasi Rao, Y. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

October 14, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit scheduled to be held on October 16. Accompanied by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C. M. Saikanth Varma, she visited Hill No.2 and 2 at I.T. SEZ, Rushikonda and checked the progress of works.

The Mayor and the civic chief visited the Hill No.3, where a helipad was constructed for Chief Minister’s arrival. After arriving, he is proposed to inaugurate ‘Six Beach Cleaning vehicles’. The Mayor asked GVMC chief to arrange a LED screen on which the purpose and functioning of the beach cleaning vehicles are clearly presented to Mr. Mohan Reddy. Meanwhile, he would proceed to Hill No.2 and inaugurate Infosys office. She enquired with the Infosys officials about the arrangements being made.

Later, Mr. Varma has asked the officials to ensure good sanitation, greenery in the surroundings. The stage and the venue where a programme is going to be conducted after the inaugural of Infosys was also inspected. Additional Commissioners V. Sanyasi Rao, Y. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics / politics (general)

