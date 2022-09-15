Visakhapatnam: Mayor felicitates outgoing GVMC Commissioner

P. Raja Babu likely to take charge today

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari appreciated the services of G. Lakshmisha during his tenure as GVMC Commissioner. She said that the outgoing civic chief had played a major role in implementation of the ban on single-use plastic and that his effort had already started paying dividends.

Corporators from all parties and the GVMC staff felicitated Mr. Lakshmisha, who has been transferred recently, during a farewell programme here on Thursday.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the corporators did not have enough time to discuss their grievances and that Mr. Lakshmisha had introduced the ‘Coffee with Corporator’ programme for the purpose.

Mr Lakshmisha thanked all the staff, officials, resident welfare associations (RWAs), citizens for their support.

IAS officer P. Raja Babu, who has been appointed as the GVMC Commissioner, was received by Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and GVMC officials on Thursday evening. He is is likely to take charge on Friday.