Mayor, Deputy Mayor refute allegations of corruption against GVMC officials in G20 meeting works in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has undertaken various development works at a cost of ₹83 crore as part of the G20 Summit working group committee meeting, which was held recently in the city.

Refuting the allegations of corruption, being levelled against the GVMC officials, at a media conference here on Monday, the Mayor called upon the Opposition leaders to stop making baseless charges. She said the works were done with the cooperation of the State government.

Deputy Mayor K. Satish said that the development works were done in a transparent manner. He alleged that Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav was indulging in ‘politics of blackmail’ by making false charges against the officials. He also alleged that Mr. Murthy was demanding money from contractors, and making baseless charges against the officials. He was filing cases in the courts, when his demands were not being met, the Deputy Mayor alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Mr. Murthy Yadav as a ‘package corporator’.

YSRCP floor leader in the GVMC Banala Srinu said it was ridiculous to say that corruption to the tune of ₹100 crore had taken place, when the cost of development works taken up by GVMC was only ₹83 crore. He demanded booking of a suo moto case against Mr. Murthy Yadav and his removal from the GVMC council.