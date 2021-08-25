Mayor cautions the youth on fake job offers in GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 August 2021 01:01 IST

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is not hiring any supervisors, drivers or any other staff.

In a release on Tuesday, she said that the corporation has received information that some miscreants were luring the unemployed youth in the name of offering jobs in the GVMC office. The fraudsters were also reportedly demanding hefty amounts from the youth for these jobs, the Mayor said. She appealed to the youth not to believe in any such information and contact the police in case they come across any such fraudsters.

