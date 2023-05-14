May 15 is the last day to submit online applications for availing of free education in corporate schools in Andhra Pradesh

May 14, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State government has started receiving applications in the second round from those who are eligible for free education in government recognised private and corporate schools. The last date for submitting applications through online is May 15 (Monday).

Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that it was a great opportunity for economically backward parents to enrol their children in reputed schools like Visakha Valley School with the help of the State government.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Ms. Chandrakala said that the first round has already been completed and a total of 672 children have been admitted in private and corporate schools.

“The government has given a second chance to receive applications. By Sunday (May 14), a total of 817 applications had been received. Parents or guardians of children who wish to study in government-recognised private and corporate schools from Classes 1 to 8 should apply by May 15. The applications will selected through lottery,” Ms. Chandrakala said.

In the first round, around 1,500 applications were received from different parts of the district. Applications are scrutinised in various rounds to check eligibility. Shortlisted applications are finalised through the lottery. The same process will be followed in the second round of selection.

Some of the basic eligibility conditions for opting for free education are that the student should be a white ration card holder. Candidates may contact their local Grama Sachivalayam for identification of schools and clarification on the scheme. According to Amma Vodi Scheme guidelines, the government will credit the amount to the parents who have taken the responsibility of paying school fees and other requirements.

“The government credits the amount to parents’ bank accounts in order to inculcate responsibility in parents to take care of their children and their education in schools. This apart, this would salso build good relations between parents and the school management,” an official said.

As per government directives, every recognised private or corporate school must reserve 25% seats for free education scheme. More than 600 schools have been identified in the district as per government directives and most of them are located in Visakhapatnam city.