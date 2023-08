August 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A massive tree plantation will be organised in the Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College campus here as part of the `Go Green’ initiative on the eve of 76th Independence Day, in association with Round Table India, on August 14, according to a release here on Friday. More than 11,000 samplings of various species of trees would be planted and 2,000 students and staff are expected to participate in the programme