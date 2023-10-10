Massive landslide: train services restored between Manabar and Jarati in Odisha

October 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The massive landslide, which had occurred between Manabar and Jarati in Odisha on September 24, due to incessant rains, blocking the track and causing disruption of train operations, was finally cleared and train operations were resumed on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that a team of senior officials from Waltair Division, led by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, went to the landslide site and deployed heavy duty machinery and materials and engaged workers in large numbers to carry out the restoration works on a war-footing.

General Manager of East Coast Railway (E Co R) Manoj Sharma along with senior officials from ECoR headquarters inspected the site, a couple of times, and took stock of the ongoing works and extended all possible support for early completion of restoration.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was about 10,000 cubic metres of mud filled with huge rocks and trees fell on the track. The restoration work was continued in spite of inclement weather and intermittent rains. More than 25 excavators and over 450 workforce were engaged to clear the track. An accident relief train from Koraput, Material relief trains and OHE cars were engaged.

The construction team, led by S Srinivas, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, along with two Chief Engineers and other officials camped at the site for 17 days to oversee the removal of earth, soil and boulders using heavy machinery.

Consultants from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow and expert faculty from Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering, Pune, were also deputed to the spot.

Under the guidance of Mr. Saurabh Prasad, Waltair Division set up a communication control centre, machinery, power supply arrangements, lighting to enable 24x7 working, catering and drinking water arrangements for labour and supervisory staff. The DRM monitored the situation round the clock.

In all, 12 loaded Goods trains, which were stranded in Jagdalpur - Kirandul area were dispatched to consignees like Visakhapatnam Steel plant, Gangavaram Port, Jindal Steel, Arcelor Mittal and Wellspun on Tuesday.

Six empty rakes were moved by the Waltair Division to Bacheli and Kirandul for loading by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The DRM congratulated the officials for the relentless efforts made to clear the hill related blockage at Manbar-Jarati and for restoring traffic in the Koraput-Kirandul section.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.