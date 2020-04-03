Masks, sanitiser distributed to railway employees

A total of 20,000 masks were made by the staff of Waltair Division to overcome their shortage in the local market. The Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, prepared more than 300 litres of sanitisers as on date and distributed it among its working staff and units, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

A foot pedal/hands-free operated hand washbasin was developed at the ‘Sick line’ of Coaching Depot, Visakhapatnam, in an innovative way to clean hands. Soap water with washbasin has been provided at entry point of railway offices and units as a preventive measure to check spread of COVID-19. Thermal scanners also provided for scanning the persons entering into railway offices.

Masks and hand sanitisers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers. Soap, water and washing facilities are being provided at all work places. With local innovations hands-free washing facilities have been provided. Social distancing is being ensured by spreading awareness among all staff like trackmen and locomotive pilots.