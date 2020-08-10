Masks available in all hues, sizes

B. Madhu Gopal

10 August 2020 23:36 IST

Face shields are also gaining popularity in city

When you go out, you are sure to find the ubiquitous masks, being sold at makeshift stalls, pitched under the shade of trees. The masks come in various hues, shapes and sizes with prices ranging from a mere ₹10 to a couple of hundred rupees, depending on the quality of the cloth used.

Surgical shops, department stores and shopping malls are also selling a wide range of masks like surgical masks, 3-ply, 4-ply and N-95 masks.

Advertising

Advertising

Of late, face shields are also gaining popularity with more and more people relying on them for enhanced safety from the novel coronavirus.

The shields should be used along with the mask and cannot be a replacement for the mask. The N-95 mask is said to be the most effective among the masks.

“In the past, I used to procure N-95 masks from the dealers at ₹450 a piece and sell them at ₹650, after adding GST and other costs. Now, the raw materials are imported and masks are being made in India by companies like 3 M and Venus. We are selling them to the customer at ₹200 a piece,” says Subba Rao, proprietor of Kiran Surgicals, located near the Collectorate Junction.

“Cloth masks also provide protection to some extent but the quality of cloth should be good and it should have at least 10 layers. A number of manufacturers have forayed into the mask-making sector in view of the tremendous demand,” he says. “A minimum of three layers is required for protection from the virus. Some manufacturers are passing off duplicates as N-95 masks,” says a dealer of masks.

“A high quality mask like N-95 is needed only for patients, their attendants, doctors and paramedical staff, when attending on patients in the ICU. Any mask will suffice for others, who do not run the risk of running into COVID-19 positive patients. When using cloth masks, polypropylene ones are better than cotton ones,” says Dr. B. Ramachandra Rao, Associate Professor at the Government ENT Hospital.

“It is dangerous to use reusable N-95 masks with respirators (valves) as the virus can get stuck in the valve and spread in the air later. However, N-95 (without valve) is a must for those going into the ICU, where patients are treated,” says Dr. K. Rambabu, Professor of Medicine, Andhra Medical College (AMC).