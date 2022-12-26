ADVERTISEMENT

Marwari Sammelan’s gesture

December 26, 2022 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan has donated medicines and essential commodities, all worth ₹30,000, to the inmates of home for mentally challenged children, run by Icha Foundation at Kondakarla village of Atchutapuram mandal in Anakapalli district.

A.P. Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal and his team handed over the medicines and provisions to representatives of the foundation on Saturday. The home for the mentally challenged was opened by the foundation at Kondakarla village in 2014. As many as 24 children are living at the home, of whom, 12 are suffering from severe health issues and need to take medicines regularly.

