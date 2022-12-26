  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marwari Sammelan’s gesture

December 26, 2022 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan has donated medicines and essential commodities, all worth ₹30,000, to the inmates of home for mentally challenged children, run by Icha Foundation at Kondakarla village of Atchutapuram mandal in Anakapalli district.

A.P. Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal and his team handed over the medicines and provisions to representatives of the foundation on Saturday. The home for the mentally challenged was opened by the foundation at Kondakarla village in 2014. As many as 24 children are living at the home, of whom, 12 are suffering from severe health issues and need to take medicines regularly.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.