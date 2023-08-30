ADVERTISEMENT

Marwari Sammelan’s gesture to newly-wed couple in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan gave away gifts, worth over ₹1 lakh, to a newly-wed bride and groom at Prema Samajam, an orphanage, here on Wednesday.

The Marwari Sammelan performed the wedding of Meghana, an inmate of Prema Samajam, with Anant Kumar, a resident of Arilova area in the city, employed as a lecturer at a college in Nuzvid. The Sammelan members participated in the wedding. They presented a gold chain, a pair of silver anklets, gold ear studs, new clothes to the bride and groom and the materials required for the wedding and puja, all worth ₹1.05 lakh.

The Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal, secretary Podeswar Purohit, joint secretary Girdhari Lal Agarwal, representatives Pavan Kumar Bansal, Premlatha Agarwal and Latha Podeswar were among those who participated. The Sammelan has provided gifts to the brides and grooms for 13 weddings held at the Samajam, so far.

The managing committee of Prema Samajam has given a fixed deposit bond of ₹61,000 to the newly-wed couple. Prema Samajam president Buddha Sivaji, vice president M. Hanumantha Rao, secretary Hari Mohana Rao, joint secretary V.K. Suresh Kumar and advisor P. Visweswara Rao were among those who participated.

