HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marwari Sammelan’s gesture to newly-wed couple in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan gave away gifts, worth over ₹1 lakh, to a newly-wed bride and groom at Prema Samajam, an orphanage, here on Wednesday.

The Marwari Sammelan performed the wedding of Meghana, an inmate of Prema Samajam, with Anant Kumar, a resident of Arilova area in the city, employed as a lecturer at a college in Nuzvid. The Sammelan members participated in the wedding. They presented a gold chain, a pair of silver anklets, gold ear studs, new clothes to the bride and groom and the materials required for the wedding and puja, all worth ₹1.05 lakh.

The Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal, secretary Podeswar Purohit, joint secretary Girdhari Lal Agarwal, representatives Pavan Kumar Bansal, Premlatha Agarwal and Latha Podeswar were among those who participated. The Sammelan has provided gifts to the brides and grooms for 13 weddings held at the Samajam, so far.

The managing committee of Prema Samajam has given a fixed deposit bond of ₹61,000 to the newly-wed couple. Prema Samajam president Buddha Sivaji, vice president M. Hanumantha Rao, secretary Hari Mohana Rao, joint secretary V.K. Suresh Kumar and advisor P. Visweswara Rao were among those who participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.