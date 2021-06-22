Marwari Sammelan’s free meal programme concludes

Thousands of patient attendants benefited from the free meals, organised by the AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan, affiliated to the All India Marwari Federation programme, at the King George Hospital (KGH) and the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH), which concluded on Tuesday.

The sammelan had originally planned to take up the service for 21 days, which had ended on June 12. It was, however extended by 10 more days in view of the tremendous support by the organisation members.

The food packets were distributed to the patient attendants at the two government hospitals as they were facing difficulties in getting meals due to the closure of hotels due to the partial curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 during the second wave. The programme, which began in a humble manner with around 100 meals a day on May 22 picked up momentum with the number crossing 400 meals a day.

Sammelan State general secretary B.K. Agrawal, vice president Mahendra Tated and executive member Pavan Kumar Kanoria were among those who participated in the distribution of food at the hospitals.

The voluntary service received tremendous response from the organisation members and contributions poured in to the tune of ₹4 lakh. The members also joined hands to serve food to the attendants at the two hospitals. “Saraswathi Devi Agrawal, the 96-year-old mother of noted photographer B.K. Agrawal, was an inspiration to others, when she came to distribute food at the hospitals, despite the pandemic situation,” Chandmal Agrawal, State president of the Sammelan said.

Mr. Chandmal commended Dr. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH and Dr. Hemalatha, Superintendent, VGH for their cooperation.