‘Marpu’: 44 reformed persons taken off rowdy-sheeter list

On January 25, the city police started ‘Marpu’, a programme designed to delete the names of rowdy-sheeters from the history sheets, after a thorough check of their behaviour and give them a second chance.
In Visakhapatnam, there are about 440 persons listed under the history sheets at various police stations.
A commissionerate-level committee consisting of jurisdictional DCP (law and order), ADCP (City Special Branch) and ACP Task Force, was formed for the purpose.
The committee, after reviewing all the rowdy sheets, has approved for the deletion of 44 rowdy sheets. They can now lead a normal life, said the committee members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath