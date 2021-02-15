Visakhapatnam

‘Marpu’: 44 reformed persons taken off rowdy-sheeter list

On January 25, the city police started ‘Marpu’, a programme designed to delete the names of rowdy-sheeters from the history sheets, after a thorough check of their behaviour and give them a second chance.

In Visakhapatnam, there are about 440 persons listed under the history sheets at various police stations.

A commissionerate-level committee consisting of jurisdictional DCP (law and order), ADCP (City Special Branch) and ACP Task Force, was formed for the purpose.

The committee, after reviewing all the rowdy sheets, has approved for the deletion of 44 rowdy sheets. They can now lead a normal life, said the committee members.

