Markets, shops abuzz with buyers

Cloth showrooms offering special Sankranti discounts

With Sankranti festival round the corner, garment stores, shopping malls and markets are doing brisk business in the city.

Jagadamba Junction, Gopalapatnam, Dwaraka Nagar and Gajuwaka, which have a number of small and large-scale garment stores, have been abuzz with activity for the last two days.

The entire stretch from from District Court centre till Poorna Market was full of shoppers, making a beeline for the stores. The cloth showrooms, including branded apparel stores, were seen offering special Sankranti discounts on all wear. The festive season seems to have brought smiles to the store owners, who were badly affected due to the COVID-19.

“Sankranti is the festival where someone purchases more than one pair of garment keeping in view Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma. I have got two children and bought six pairs of garments for them and two for me and my wife. The offers were good this year,” said K. Srikanth, who did shopping with his family at a mall near Maddilapalem.

Meanwhile, tourist places, including Beach Road, were full of visitors during the weekend. Traffic snarls were reported at many places due to the festive rush. A few ongoing development works have also caused traffic disruptions at Waltair and a few other areas. A large number of police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic.