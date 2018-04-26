Maritime surveillance on the east coast gets a boost

Indian Coast Guard Ship C-438, an Interceptor Boat (IB), was commissioned at Kakinada on Wednesday.

The induction was part of the ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security.

Director General of Police M. Malakondaiah commissioned the IB in the presence of Inspector General and Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Rajan Bargotra, and other officers from various Central and State agencies.

Indigenously built

ICGS C-438 is the second amongst the 18 in the series designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Limited, Surat.

The boat will be based at Kakinada under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

It will strengthen the security umbrella of the east coast and also help augment patrolling to prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling, and illegal fishing. The IB is 27.80 metres in length, with displacement of 106 tonnes, and has a maximum speed of about 85 kmph. It is equipped with twin diesel engines, twin water jet propulsion, and has an endurance of 500 nautical miles (928 km) at 37 kmph.

Modern equipment

It is capable of sustaining at sea for a duration of three to four days without replenishment and undertake multifarious tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, and rendering assistance to boats and crafts in distress at sea. It is also capable of operating in shallow waters as well as in the deep sea.

The boat is provided with advanced navigational and communication equipment for safe navigation. The quick reaction ability, coupled with modern equipment and systems, gives the boat the capability to respond to any maritime situation. The ship is commanded by Assistant Commandant Maneesh Kumar Singh.