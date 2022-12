December 17, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The first edition of Sandhya Marine Vizag Marathon 2022 will be held at RK Beach here on December 18. The marathon consists of 21K run for people aged above 18 years to begin at 5 a.m., 10K run for people above 14 years at above at 5.30 a.m., 5K run for children above 10 years and above at 6 a.m. and 3K run for children above 5 years and above at 6.30 a.m., according to Srinivas Kancheti, secretary of Vizag Runners Society.