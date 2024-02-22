Mariam Dhawale calls upon people of Andhra Pradesh to defeat BJP, YSRCP governments in 2024 elections

February 22, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) National general secretary Mariam Dhawale has called upon the people to teach a lesson to the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State in the 2024 general elections “for depriving women of their rights”.

A rally was taken out from Saraswathi Park to Central Park via Dabagardens, RTC Complex, Rama Talkies and GVMC, here on February 22 (Thursday), on the eve of the national executive meeting of AIDWA being held in the city from February 23 to 25. The rally concluded in a public meeting near Central Park on Thursday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Dhawale ridiculed the Modi government for supplying 5 kg of rice through ration depots and claiming that it was giving nutrition to the people. She found fault with both the Union and the State governments for hiking the train, bus and mass transportation fares while reducing airfare and AC fares in trains. The Centre, which was hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, electricity and other essential commodities, was not increasing the salaries of workers. Similarly, the wages of workers in Andhra Pradesh have not been hiked by the State government, she alleged.

She alleged that the governments were pruning the funds meant for ASHA, Anganwadi and Midday Meal workers. She found fault with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the Opposition parties in the State for not raising their voice against the Centre for its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. She condemned the Modi government for trying to suppress the farmers’ agitation for Minimum Support Price with bullets.

Ms. Dhawale said that the disappearance of girls in many States, including Andhra Pradesh, speaks volumes of the importance being given by the governments to the welfare of women. She called upon women to oppose the pro-corporate policies of the Central and State governments.

AIDWA national treasurer S. Punyavathi called upon the people to organise struggles for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and other public sector organisations. She recalled that attempts to privatise Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), BHPV and other PSU s were withdrawn due to agitations.

Earlier, Ms. Dhawale, Ms. Punyavathi, AIDWA State leaders B. Prabhavathi, D. Ramadevi, Y. Satyavathi, B. Padma, G. Priyanka and R. Vimala and leaders and activists of CITU, DYFI, SFI and other civil society organisations participated in the rally.

