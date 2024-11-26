ADVERTISEMENT

‘Margasiramasotsavam’ poster released at Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 26, 2024 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas purchasing the ₹7,500 ticket for performinig the panchamruthabhishem during the forthcoming Margasiramasotsavam festival, at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas released a poster of the ensuing annual Margasiramasotsavam of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Mr. Srinivas purchased the ₹7,500 ticket for participation in the ‘panchamruthabhishekam’ to be held on the first Thursday of Margasiramasotsavam. Temple EO K. Shobarani, Executive Engineer Ch.V. Ramana and Assistant EE K. Tirumaleswara Rao were present.

Devotees wanting to book their tickets for special pujas can log on to the website: www.aptemples.ap.gov.in and choose the special puja they wish to participate. They can also make payment for special pujas at Union Bank of India, Main Road, Visakhapatnam through online transfer to Account no. 0608 100 11006691(IFSC Code UBIN080608).

Devotees can send their transaction details, pertaining to online transfer, mentioning their name and gothram to the ID endow-eokanaka@gov.in

The offline sale of tickets has also started at the temple counters.

