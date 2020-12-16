Margasira Masotsavam gets off to a colourful start

Devotees with advance slips only allowed for darshan: EO

Margasira Masotsavam at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple at Burujupeta in the Old Town area got off to a colourful start amid religious fervour. The number of devotees for the darshan was also limited keeping in view the COVID-19 situation. The officials allowed only devotees who had booked ‘darshan’ slot on the first day of the auspicious festival and also ensured that people do not enter the queue lines without masks. Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the festival by lighting a lamp at 10.10 a.m. Earlier, the presiding deity was offered special prayers by the priests. People barely maintained distance in the queue line. Officials reminded some devotees to properly wear masks. They made elaborate arrangements right from queue lines to decoration and illumination.

“Every year, we come here on the first day of the Utsavam. Though we had a good darshan, I am a bit disappointed, as the devotees were not allowed to offer milk, flowers and others puja items directly to the deity, which we usually do. The arrangements were also good,” said M. Sujatha, a resident of MVP Colony.

Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi said that ‘Swarna Pushpa archana’ with 108 flowers made of gold was conducted at 7 a.m. apart from other special prayers. She said that advance slots need to be booked for all the darshan tickets, including free ones. “We are only allowing devotees with advance slot slips. The demand for the slips is steadily rising,” she said.

Huge police force was deployed to maintain law and order.