Margasira Masotsavam: ‘darshan’ tickets to be sold from today

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi has said that the advance slot slips which are mandatory to have ‘darshan’ of the main deity during the ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ can be obtained from two places from December 7.

In a release on Sunday, Ms. Madhavi said that the ‘darshan’ tickets could be taken from Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy temple, Ambika Bagh, Jagadamba Junction, and Sri Jagannadha Swamy Temple, Town Kotha Road. She informed that to get these advance slot slips, people need to submit their Aadhaar card details. For more details, people can contact on landline nos 0891-2566514, 2566515.

Officials are making arrangements for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ at the temple scheduled to be held from December 15.

Steps being taken for hassle-free ‘darshan’ amid the pandemic, by taking safety measures. Radha yatra, cultural programmes and ‘annadanam’ have been cancelled as part of the precautionary measures.