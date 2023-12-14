GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Margasira Masotsavam begins at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta

Thousands of devotees throng the temple, which has a glorious history of over a hundred years

December 14, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
A view of the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple which was decked up for the festival, at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam.

A view of the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple which was decked up for the festival, at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta to participate in the month-long annual Margasira Masotsavam, which began on Wednesday. The devotees lined up outside the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Thousands of devotees from the city as well as neighbouring districts and Odisha converged in Burujupeta from the early hours for darshan of Goddess Kanakamahalakshmi, said temple authorities. The unique feature of this temple is that the devotees themselves perform rituals to the deity with turmeric and saffron.

Elaborate arrangements were made at the temple for special pujas on Thursday, which is considered auspicious in the season ending on January 11. From Thursday midnight, devotees will be allowed to offer a special Panchamritabhishekam.

Vaddadi Nagini, a devotee said, “This is an auspicious month especially for women. Mukkoti Ekadasi, Subrahmanya Shashti and Hanumad Vratam are celebrated in this month. Devotees offer special prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi, and visit popular temples like Kanamahalakshmi temple in the city.”

The temple has a glorious history of more than a hundred years. The kings who ruled Visakhapatnam in the past used to treat the Goddess as Ilavelpu (i.e. family deity). It is customary for them to bring newborn babies, new vehicles and gold to Kanakamahalakshmi first. This temple does not have a Rajagopuram. There have been several attempts to build the gopuram in the past but in vain, according to locals.

“Before 1917, the idol of Goddess Kanakamahalakshmi was in the middle of the road in Burujupeta. Later, it was moved from there to a corner. At that time there was an outbreak of plague. The devotees believed that it happened due to the shifting of the idol. Then, the idol was restored to its original position. After that the plague came under control. Since then, this temple has become famous,” said temple priest Srinivasa Sarma.

Temple Executive Officer K. Sireesha said that tickets were being issued to ensure quick darshan to the disabled, lactating mothers and senior citizens. Nearly 100 additional endowments staff from different temples were deputed to Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple to meet the huge rush of devotees during the month-long festival. Special Annadanam would be provided for 1,000 people every day and for 5,000 people on Thursdays when there would be a huge rush of devotees.

