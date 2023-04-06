Marcos commando die in a failed para jump

April 06, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A commando of Marcos (Marine Commandos), the special forces of the Indian Navy, had died reportedly in a failed para jump, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased commando has been identified as Chandaka Govind (31), a resident of an interior village in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh.

He was a petty officer and was based at INS Karna, the base for the Marcos in Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.

As per sources in the ENC, Govind was part of the Marcos contingent and they were doing a joint exercise with the Indian Air Force.

He was found in his jumpsuit and helmet and a parachute, outside a factory in Barjora in the Bankura district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The locals shifted him to Barjora Super Specialty Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per sources in the ENC, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also confirmed that Govind was part of a team of paratroopers training at Air Force Station Arjan Singh in Panagarh in the Burdwan district of West Bengal and had gone missing during a routine drop from a C130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The C130J Super Hercules Aircraft are based at Air Force Station Arjan Singh in Panagarh and are used by the special forces from all the three wings of the armed forces for training and exercise.

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar condoled his death and paid tributes to the commando.

According to naval sources, his mortal remains are likely to reach Visakhapatnam after post-mortem and other required formalities, either on Thursday evening or Friday morning. After the tributes are paid at INS Dega, his body will be shifted to his native village.