Maoists stop goods train, snatch walkie-talkies from driver, guard under Waltair Division in Chhattisgarh

They allow train to proceed; train services in the section suspended

Around 50 armed Maoists stopped a goods train at KM 433 in the block section between Bacheli and Bhansi of Dantewada-Kirandul section under Waltair Division, around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

They Maoists stood on the track and a few of them held a red cloth across the track. The Driver applied emergency brake and stopped the train. They snatched the walkie-talkie sets from the driver and tied the cloth to the locomotive and handed over some pamphlets to them.

They asked the crew to hand over the pamphlets at Danetwara station. When the train stopped, some 15 persons approached the guard van and took away his walkie-talkie too. They also snatched the spare battery. Most of the Maoists were carrying long fire arms but they did not harm the crew, according to official sources.

The train resumed its journey after the Maoists moved into the jungle and it reached Bhansi safely. The train was allowed in the Section with a speed restriction of 15 km/hr. All other trains have been suspended in between Danetwara and Kirandul. The CORAS Commando team is scheduled to move in the same section and they have been alerted about the Maoist movement.

“The track is being inspected and we plan to restore train operations as soon as possible,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu, when contacted on Sunday evening.