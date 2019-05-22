Maoists condemn Kituba encounter, call for bandh

The banned CPI (Maoist) has called for a bandh in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 25, condemning the encounter reported from Kituba area under Padua Police Station limits in Koraput district of Odisha on May 8, in which five Maoists were killed.

Two-page letter

According to sources, Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) Secretary Ganesh has released a two-page letter, opposing the encounter.

Accusing the political parties of looting natural resources in Pandua region, sources said, Ganesh has appealed to the tribal people to take part in the bandh.

Following the letter, security has been stepped up along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area and combing operations in the forest region have been intensified.

Exchange of fire

Five Maoists including three women were killed during an exchange of fire with the security personnel in Koraput district on May 8. The deceased include P. Venkata Kameswari alias Swaroopa alias Rinki who was considered as the main accused in the murder case of Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao. Kameswari hailed from East Godavari district and had a cash reward of ₹ 6 lakh on her head.