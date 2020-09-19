Maoist posters surface in Vizag Agency

A bunch of posters allegedly left by the banned CPI (Maoist) seeking support for their 16th Formation Day from the tribals, surfaced at Maddigaruvu region in G Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday morning.

In the posters, released in the name of Visakha- East Division Committee, the CPI (Maoists) appealed to the tribals to observe week-long celebrations of the Maoist Formation Day (September 21) and make it a success. The Maoists also sought tribals to join the CPI(Maoist) party and The People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA).

The CPI (Maoist) was founded on September 21, 2004, by merging Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennist) People’s war (People’s War Group) then led by Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI), then led by Prashant Bose.

Anti-Maoist rally

Meanwhile, a large number of tribals from Sirilimetta, Kenduguda, Pittagadda and Kimuduputtu allegedly organised a rally against the Maoists two days ahead of Maoist Formation Day, in Munchingputtu mandal, on Saturday.

The locals alleged that due to the CPI (Maoists) their villages were deprived of development, including road facility, proper medical services and cell towers for communication. They also demanded increase in MNREGS workdays.

Meanwhile, the district police have sounded an alert in several mandals, especially those in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). Combing operations have been intensified.