Maoist posters surface at G Madugula

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 November 2020 00:17 IST

People’s Liberation Guerilla Army week is scheduled from December 2 to 8

Ahead of the banned CPI (Maoist) People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week, scheduled from December 2 to 8, posters allegedly surfaced in Visakhapatnam Agency, on Sunday.

The posters, issued in the name of CPI (Maoist), Visakha East-Division Committee, were pasted on the walls at Maddigaruvu and other areas in G Madugula mandal.

The extremists conveyed through the posters that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the PLGA week and appealed to the tribals to participate in week-long celebrations and make it a success. The Maoists also appealed to the tribal youth to join the PLGA.

It may be remembered that since the year 2000, the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) have been observing the PLGA week from December 2 to 8, to condemn the killing of three Central Committee Members of the banned outfit Seelam Naresh, Nalla Adi Reddy and Yerramreddy Santosh Reddy, by the security forces in Koyyuru forest in Karimnagar district of Telangana, on December 2, 1999.

During the PLGA Week, the Maoists hold meetings in villages and offer tributes to the red rebels who were killed in police encounters.