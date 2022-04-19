Maoist movement likely to face another blow in Andhra-Odisha Border region

Top leader Kora Nageswara Rao reportedly arrested by in a cordon and search operation

The Maoist movement in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region is in for a big blow, if the reported arrest of Kora Nageswara Rao turns out to be true.

It is learnt that the top Maoist leader was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a cordon and search operation. However, the place of his arrest is being kept under wraps. Nageswara Rao is among the last few leaders left in the AOB region and his arrest would further sink the already ebbing movement of the banned outfit.

Nageswara Rao gained prominence, after he survived a retaliatory attack by the tribal people from Veeravaram village of G.K. Veedhi mandal, now in the newly formed Alluri Sitharamaraju (ASR) district, in 2014. At least two Maoists—S. Chinna Rangarao alias Sarath, a DCM cadre leader and Palasa Ganapathi— were killed in the attack. Initially, Nageswara Rao was presumed dead. He jumped into a flowing river with grievous injuries, only to surface as a stronger leader a few months later.

Hailing from Gillelabanda in Chintapalli mandal (ASR district), Nageswara Rao was heading the Korukonda area. Well-versed with the terrain, he was said to be ruthless and committed to the movement. He has a long list of alleged offences and crimes in his name.

Last bastion

With the security forces stepping up the offensive, especially after the major encounter at Teegalametta in Koyyuru mandal (ASR district) in last June, in which six top Maoists were killed, the left wing extremists have been heard abandoning the area and moving to safer places in Chhattisgarh. There are concrete reports that key leaders such as Aruna, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday and Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan have moved to Chhattisgarh, leaving the reins of the movement in the hands of Nageswara Rao and Ashok.

If Nageswara Rao is in police custody, which is yet to be confirmed by the police, then it is only Ashok who remains at the helm of affairs in the AOB region.

‘Elusive customer’

At least five times in the last few years, Nageswara Rao had escaped arrest or exchanges of fire by the skin of his teeth. He is an ‘elusive customer’ as well as a ‘headache’, say the police. Unconfirmed reports are also doing the rounds that Nageswara Rao was contemplating surrender for a while.

His arrest, if it is true, is certainly a big blow to the Maoists and a big success for the police force, especially when Maoist-hit areas have been carved into a new district named after Alluri Sitharamaraju, said a senior police officer, who is engaged in anti-Maoist operations.