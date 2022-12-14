Maoist movement at its lowest ebb in Andhra-Odisha Border region

December 14, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

About 15 to 20 years ago, the banned CPI (Maoist) party used to enjoy such a heft in the undivided Viskahapatnam district that nothing would happen in the Agency area with their nod. With a Maoist stranglehold on nine of the 11 mandals in the Agency, the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region used to be called a ‘liberated zone’.

Led by the outfit’s general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraj and Cherukuri Rajkumar alias Azad and under the aegis of Kondapalli Seetharamaiah’s People’s War Group (PWG), the movement, then called Naxalite movement, made entry into the Visakha Agency in the mid 1980s.

The tide has now turned. The Maoist movement is on the decline in the Agency and it is said to be at its lowest ebb in the last 20 years.

Among the number of factors that led to the decline of the movement, the major one is the deep inroads made by the security forces into the Maoist heartland. The death of many key leaders in many exchanges of fire and encounters that followed had an impact on the Maoist cadre.

Hit by the security forces on both sides of the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the growing disillusionment among the tribal people with the movement have led to a number of arrests and surrenders.

The number of arrests and surrenders were probably one among the highest so far, says Alluri Sitarama Raju district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar.

This year has seen 21 arrests including four in the rank of area committee members (ACMs) and 16 militia members. The arrest of Kora Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh is said to be a game changer for the security forces.

Nageswara Rao was one among the last of the influential tribal leaders and he was said to be the ‘Man Friday’ for the Maoist party in this region. Other key leaders who were arrested include Korra Singru alias Sundara, Vanthala Chikunu alias Prabhakar and Muchiku Budra alias Santosh.

The arrest of these four has literally eliminated the top Maoist leadership in the Visakha Agency. The other top leaders who were heading the movement such as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), Aruna and Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, who was leading the movement here, have fled to ‘safer zones’ in Chhattisgarh.

“Militia is the backbone of any movement. Now that it has been broken. It will be difficult for them to regroup and start the movement afresh. Moreover, the tribals are disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and now want development”S. Satish KumarASR district Superintendent of Police

The only leaders who are seen intermittently and said to be making their way from Chhattisgarh are Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, Waga Podiami alias Ramesh, Jalumuri Srinu Babu alias Rainu and Kosa and Sagar, all from Chhattisgarh. It is estimated that the strength of the Maoists have dropped from over a few hundreds to just around 20 party members and a few militia members.

‘Backbone broken’

With the key leaders either being arrested, surrendered or died, there is a void in the leadership, and this has impelled the militia members to surrender in large numbers.

“We have seen 106 surrenders including 43 party members and 63 armed militia members this year,” says Mr. Satish.

“Militia members are the backbone of any resistance movement as they sustain the movement by providing logistic support and intelligence inputs. Once they start surrendering, it is a clear indication that the movement is waning out,” says a senior intelligence officer from the State Intelligence Bureau.

‘Prerana’ for development

Security force officers say that with the militia network destroyed, a little is left for the Maoists in the Visakha Agency. This has enabled the security forces to foray deep into the Maoist territories and make way for development.

‘Prerana’ is among such initiatives. As a part of it, the police help the tribal youths qualify competitive examinations. Roads are also being laid to remote villages. More than 1,200 hamlets in the Agency do not have road connectivity.

“We intend to ensure motorable roads to the remote corners of the Agency to make ambulance services available in hamlets. The district administration is implementing many such projects,” says Mr. Satish.

The services pertaining to health and education are also reaching the tribal hamlets.

Under the ‘Mission connect – Paderu’, about 1,000 cell towers are being set up. As of now, about 30% of the Agency areas have mobile phone connectivity.

Chintoor remains a concern

Even as the Maoist problems in AOB region under control, it remains a concern in Chintoor.

After the reorganisation, Alluri Sitarama Raju is the second largest district in the State with an area of about 12,250 sq km and a thin population of around 9.54 lakh.

The revenue divisions of Chintoor and Rampachodavarm have been carved out of East Godavari district hashave been added to the ASR district.

Chintoor borders Chhattisgarh and the Maoist stronghold of Sukma is barely 6 km on foot from the porous Inter-State border. Further, the Konta Area Committee (KAC) has a strong presence in Sukma and the border region.

At least two incidents have been reported this year when the KAC members transgressed the Inter-State border and commited offences in Chintoor.

“We have strengthened our presence in Chintoor. Combing operation has been intensified to check infiltration,” says the SP.