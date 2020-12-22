Maoist militia commander arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 December 2020 18:32 IST

He was involved in 27 criminal cases, say police

The G. Madugula police on Tuesday arrested a Maoist militia commander, who was allegedly involved in as many as 27 criminal cases in Visakhapatnam district.

The arrested was identified as Vanthala Kameswara Rao, a resident of Rasarai village, Killamkota panchayat, G.Madugula mandal.

According to the district police, the accused worked as militia member and then militia commander for a period of six years (2013 to 2019) for the CPI Maoists at Killamkota pocket for the Pedabayulu Area Committee in the district. He was reportedly involved in several offences, including four murders.

Police said in 2013, Kameswara Rao took part in the murder of Pangi Prasad and Pangi Srikanth at Kotagunnalu village in Chinthapalli mandal. In 2014, he was involved in the murder of Sindri Karla at Rallagadda in Chintapalli mandal. Similarly, he was also accused in the murder case of Bachali Balakrishna at Killamkota in G.Madugula mandal in 2014. During the year 2015, he was involved in the murder case of Vanthala Sathya Rao at Madatakonda village in Chintapalli mandal.

Apart from these murders, he has also burnt earthmoving equipment and machinery of the government while laying roads in several interior villages of Munchingput, Chintapalli and G.Madugula mandals. In addition to the above, he forcibly gathered tribals for praja courts, famine raid and passing information about the movement of the police to the Maoists, said the police.

The accused was sent in judicial remand.