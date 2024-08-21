Maoist hailing from Chhattisgarh surrenders before police in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

A member of the Kunta Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), Madivi Ganga, surrendered before Alluri Sitharama Raju district police at Chinturu on August 20 (Tuesday).

Addressing the media, ASP of Chinturu sub-division, Pankaj Kumar Meena said that Madivi Ganga, 23, hailing from Ramnagaram in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, decided to surrender as he was vexed with the Maoist ideology.

Madivi Ganga joined the Maoists as a militia member in 2018. He was promoted to a member of the party in January 2024 and continued in the Kunta Area Committee.

He allegedly took part in the attack on the Dharmaram CRPF camp in January 2024 in which three Maoists were killed. He was also allegedly involved in an exchange of fire at Tekulaguda on January 30, 2024, in which two security force personnel and two Maoists were killed.

Mr. Meena said that Madivi Ganga decided to quit the party due to the increasing aversion to the Maoists and its leaders owing to the exploitation of the cadre for personal tasks and misuse of non-tribal leaders.

Madivi Ganga said that awareness programmes, community policing initiatives and development activities being taken up by the government had been yielding positive results in ASR district.

Mr. Meena said that as per the surrender and rehabilitation policies, a reward of ₹1 lakh, along with all other facilities, will be provided to Madivi Ganga to help him join the mainstream.

Chinturu police station Inspector M. Gajendra Kumar and others were present.