Maoist Central Committee condemn ‘Agnipath’ scheme

June 20, 2022 14:47 IST

The Central Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) has condemned the ‘Agnipath’ programme that was launched by the Union Government for recruitment into the armed forces.

Releasing a letter dated June 18, the spokesperson of the Central Committee, Abhay, termed the scheme as undemocratic, unconstitutional and a programme to militarise the civil society.

They also condemned the way the agitation against the scheme was being suppressed by the government and expressed solidarity for Rakesh of Warangal who was killed in Secunderabad during the agitation.

The Maoist spokesperson alleged that the scheme was anti-people and pro-imperialist and was designed to satisfy the conditions of the World Bank and IMF to cut down government expenditure on wages and pensions.

The Maoists also alleged that 75% of the recruits who would come out with a severance package of about ₹11.7 lakhs after four years, will act as SPOs, as many states have agreed to give them preference into the police force.

The Maoists also alleged that this scheme will help forward RSS and BJP’s ideology of a greater ‘Hindu State’ and ‘One Nation- One Police Force’.

The Central Committee has called for a rollback of the scheme and has urged the youth to join the agitation.

The Maoists have appealed to the masses, especially the oppressed to intensify their protest and urged the youth not to join the Agnipath scheme.