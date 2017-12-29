Maoist activity onthe wane, says SP

Maoist activity in the district is on the decline, according to Visakhapatnam SP (Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma.

During an interaction with the media here on Thursday, Mr. Sharma said after almost eliminating extremist activity in Galikonda area during 2017, their focus would to weaken them during next year in Korukonda and Pedabayalu area by facilitating laying of more roads and cell towers.

Stating that there was a lull in fresh recruitment, he said their area of concern had remained on deputation of cadres from neighbouring States. “We have heightened the security watch. We are also trying to wean away tribal people from their influence by taking various welfare activities,” he said.

Mr. Sharma said during the year, four civilians and a home guard were killed. Two extremists died during exchange of fire during the year. As many as 16 extremists, 36 militants and 117 sympathisers were arrested. The number of surrenders included 29 extremists and 33 militants. Sadbhavana yatras conducted in the interior areas and adoption of several villages by the policemen had evoked an overwhelming response, he stated.

Crime against women

During the year, one case of dowry death, 12 cases of women getting killed and six abetment of suicide cases were reported. The police also received 115 women harassment cases. Thirty-eight cases of rape, 16 kidnapping and 148 cases of outraging modesty were reported. In all, 337 cases were registered as against 356 the previous year. In all the cases, prompt action was being initiated. Counselling centres were set up at Women Police Station, Anakapalle.

Mr. Sharma said during 2017, as many as 210 cases of ganja smuggling were registered. As many as 785 were arrested after seizing 31,613 kg of ganja worth ₹5.92 crore as against 362 cases and seizure of ganja worth ₹9.27 crore. Four check-posts were set up to control ganja transportation. Crop in 4,000 acres was destroyed in coordination with the Prohibition and Excise and Revenue Departments. PD Act cases were initiated against 15 ganja smugglers.

On cases registered under Motor Vehicle Act, he said during 2017, 2.05 lakh cases booked and an amount of ₹1.81 crore was seized. Drunken driving cases were booked against 4,147.