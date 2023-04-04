HamberMenu
Many YSRCP leaders ready to switch loyalty to TDP, says former MLC Buddha Venkanna

April 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The MLC election results have given the jitters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, says TDP leader Buddha Venkanna.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for North Andhra region Buddha Venkanna has claimed that many YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs and Ministers are in touch with the TDP.

“Many leaders of the ruling party are ready to switch loyalty to the TDP if they are assured the party tickets or key posts in the coming elections. However, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is aware of whom to give tickets,” the former MLC told the media here on April 4 (Tuesday).

Mr. Buddha Venkanna said that the MLC election results had given the jitters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders. Mr. Jagan is scared that the YSRCP might lose the 2024 elections. Many YSRCP leaders are unhappy with the Chief Minister, he said. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who used to pass orders from Tadepalli until a few days ago is now busy convincing the YSRCP MLAs and Ministers,” he said.

Mr. Buddha Venkanna alleged that the YSRCP had suspended MLA Vundavalli Sridevi because she is a Dalit.

