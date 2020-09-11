6.6 lakh women from district will be benefited by YSR Asara: Collector

‘₹459.43 crore released in first phase.’

A total of 6,61,317 women from 63,476 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the district are being benefited by the YSR Asara scheme launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand. Out of total ₹1,837.76 crore, ₹459.43 crore has been released as part of the first phase of instalment, on Friday, he said.

Mr. Jagan launched the scheme in a video conference on Friday. As part of the programme, 87,74,602 women from 8,71,302 SHGs from various parts of the State are going to be benefited. Out of the ₹27,168.33 crore which would be released in four instalments, ₹6,792.20 crore has been released on Friday. Mr. Vinay Chand said the beneficiaries from the district, include 2,22,675 women from 21,980 SHGs working with GVMC, 22,635 members from 1,753 SHGs of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), 38,561 women from 3,645 SHGs of Tribal Project Management Unit (TPMU) and 3,77,446 women from 36,098 SHGs of District Project Management Unit (DPMU).

Nagamani, a member of Saibaba SHG, spoke to Mr. Jagan during the video conference and thanked him for launching the scheme.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Vinay Chand gave cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion.