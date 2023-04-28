ADVERTISEMENT

Many trains to be cancelled on some days from April 29 to facilitate modernisation works at Duvvada

April 28, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains to be short-terminated/short-originated; some trains to be rescheduled to leave late by more than three hours

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 19 trains going towards Vijayawada and Hyderabad will be cancelled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division, for some days between April 29 and May 7.

The trains to be cancelled are: 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7, 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train, leaving Rajahmundry from April 30 to May 7, 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kakinada from April 30 to May 7, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7, 17219 Machilipatnam- Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Machilipatnam from April 29 to May 6 and train no. 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7.

Similarly, train no.12784 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Secunderabad on April 29 and May 6, will be cancelled, 12783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 30 and May 7, 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express train, leaving Puri on May 5, 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express train, leaving Tirupati on May 5 and 6, will also be cancelled.

Train No. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6, 22708 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express train, leaving Tirupati on May 5, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6, 22702 Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Uday Express train, leaving Vijayawada on May 6, will be cancelled.

Train no.12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6 and 7, 12862 Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kacheguda on May 5 and 6, 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express train, leaving Bilaspur on May 6, 22203 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Duranto Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 7 and 22204 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Duranto Express train, leaving Secundrabad on May 6 will be cancelled, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Train no 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from April 29 to May 7 will be short terminated at Samalkot. Hence there will be no services of this train between Samlkot and Visakhapatnam.

In the return direction, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express will be start from Samalkot, instead of Visakhapatnam, from April 30 to May 8, 17243 Guntur- Rayagada Express train, leaving Guntur from April 29 to May 6 will be short-terminated at Tuni. Hence there will be no services of this train between Tuni and Rayagada.

In the return direction, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express will start from Tuni, instead of Rayagada, from April 30 to May 7.

Train no 12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express train, leaving Vijayawada from April 30 to May 7, will be short-terminated at Anakapalle. Hence there will be no services of this train between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam.

In the return direction, 12717 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Ratnachal express, will start from Anakapalle, instead of Visakhapatnam, from April 30 to May 7.

