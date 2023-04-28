HamberMenu
Many trains to be cancelled on some days from April 29 to facilitate modernisation works at Duvvada

Some trains to be short-terminated/short-originated; some trains to be rescheduled to leave late by more than three hours

April 28, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 19 trains going towards Vijayawada and Hyderabad will be cancelled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division, for some days between April 29 and May 7.

The trains to be cancelled are: 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7, 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train, leaving Rajahmundry from April 30 to May 7, 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kakinada from April 30 to May 7, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7, 17219 Machilipatnam- Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Machilipatnam from April 29 to May 6 and train no. 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 30 to May 7.

Similarly, train no.12784 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Secunderabad on April 29 and May 6, will be cancelled, 12783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 30 and May 7, 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express train, leaving Puri on May 5, 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express train, leaving Tirupati on May 5 and 6, will also be cancelled.

Train No. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6, 22708 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express train, leaving Tirupati on May 5, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6, 22702 Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Uday Express train, leaving Vijayawada on May 6, will be cancelled.

Train no.12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6 and 7, 12862 Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kacheguda on May 5 and 6, 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express train, leaving Bilaspur on May 6, 22203 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Duranto Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 7 and 22204 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Duranto Express train, leaving Secundrabad on May 6 will be cancelled, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Train no 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from April 29 to May 7 will be short terminated at Samalkot. Hence there will be no services of this train between Samlkot and Visakhapatnam.

In the return direction, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express will be start from Samalkot, instead of Visakhapatnam, from April 30 to May 8, 17243 Guntur- Rayagada Express train, leaving Guntur from April 29 to May 6 will be short-terminated at Tuni. Hence there will be no services of this train between Tuni and Rayagada.

In the return direction, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express will start from Tuni, instead of Rayagada, from April 30 to May 7.

Train no 12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express train, leaving Vijayawada from April 30 to May 7, will be short-terminated at Anakapalle. Hence there will be no services of this train between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam.

In the return direction, 12717 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Ratnachal express, will start from Anakapalle, instead of Visakhapatnam, from April 30 to May 7.

