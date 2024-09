Many trains from Visakhapatnam cancelled due to heavy rains

A total of 17 trains originating/terminating or passing through Visakhapatnam junction have been cancelled and 10 others will run in diverted routes due to heavy rains leading to water logging at Rayanapadu Station in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

They include: train No.20708 Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Vandebharat Express 12861/62 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar- Visakhapatnam SF Express from both sides,

12727/28 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Godavari Express from both sides, 12739/40 Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express from both sides,

18519/20 Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Visakhapatnam Express from both sides, are all cancelled.

Train no.22203 Visakhapatnam - Secundrabad Duranto Express, 12783 Visakhapatnam - Secundrabad AC Express, 20812 Nanded- Visakhapatnam and 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam train, all leaving on September 1 are cancelled.

Train no. 17220 Visakhapatnam- Machilipatnam train, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 1 and 2, is cancelled

The trains cancelled on September 2 include: 20707/08 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vandebharat Express trains from both sides and 20833/34 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat trains from both sides are cancelled.