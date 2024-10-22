GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana is likely to make a landfall between North Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 24 night or in the early hours October 25

Published - October 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Many trains passing over the East Coast Railway (ECoR) during the next three days have been cancelled in view of the threat of Cyclone Dana, which is likely to make a landfall between North Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 24 night or in the early hours October 25.

In all, 18 trains, including 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, 18046 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express, 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, scheduled to leave the originating stations on October 23 have been cancelled.

A total of 37 trains scheduled to leave their originating stations have been cancelled on October 24. These include: 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad Falaknuma express, 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast express. 12841 Shalimar – MGR Chennai Central Coromandel express. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger special, 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam MEMU, 20842 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat express, 22847 Visakhapatnm-Digha express, 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar intercity express, 08532 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur special express, 17479 Puri-Tirupati express, 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passsenger special, 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU, 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express.

Eleven trains have been cancelled on October 25. The trains cancelled from their originating station on October 25 include: 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam express, 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam intercity express, 08531 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam passenger special, 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger special, 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam express, 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud express and 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger special.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / cyclones / railway

