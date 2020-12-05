15 injured in bus accident in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 16:27 IST

Around 15 passengers were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned after reportedly being hit by a speeding lorry near Car Shed Junction at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Inspector of PM Palem police station, Ravi Kumar, the bus was heading to Vizag city from Berhampur, Odisha. It was stationed at Car Shed Junction to unload some parcel and that was when a speeding lorry reportedly hit it from behind. Under the impact, the bus fell on to the service road and overturned. There were around 50 passengers in the bus and among them 15 were injured.

“Fortunately the injuries were minor and all are safe,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigation is on.