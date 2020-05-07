Visakhapatnam gas leak live updates: Many fall sick after chemical leak at LG Polymers plant

A large number of people have fallen sick after a gas leak incident at a chemical plant located near Gopalapatnam area in Visakhapatnam city early on Thursday.

The gas leak occurred at the LG Polymers Plant between 2.30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and reportedly spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages, including R.R. Venkatapuram, Padmapuram, B.C. Colony and Kamparapalem.

Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said that around 100 to 200 people have been shifted to King George Hospital in the city with breathing problems and vomiting. According to initial reports, there was a leak of styrene gas from the plant, and people in the area were caught unawares, said the Commissioner. Styrene is a neuro-toxin and inhalation leads to immobilisation and eventual death in ten minutes, say doctors.

Here are the latest updates:

9.40 am

People in 5km radius affected, says official

Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy spoke to Chief Secretary and DGP of Andhra Pradesh and extended all from Centre to deal with the tragedy.

An NDRF Team has reached the factory where the gas leak took place.

Victims being rushed to hospital after a gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

According to latest update, people living in five kilometre radius have been affected, said an official. This includes policemen posted in the area.

Considering that the government hospital is up to capacity, Mr. Reddy asked the Chief Secretary to use private hopsitals for treatment.

9.30 am

CM enquires about gas leak, leaves for Vizag

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak, and is expected to visit the port city to obtain a first-hand account of the disaster.

The CM has instructed the Collector to take necessary rescue and relief measures, and to shift the people to safety.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed the district officials to set up a helpline number to cater to the residents of Narava, R.R. Puram, Tailors' Colony, BC Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kamparapalem and Krishna Nagar areas.

He also directed the Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R. Karikal Valaven to extend every assistance required by the district administration.

9 am

2,000 evacuated

According to the police, about 2,000 people have been evacuated to various places, and many residents have moved out on their own.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that about 300 beds had been kept ready and people had been asked to cover their faces with wet cloth.

An National Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot to evacuate people.

According to a resident, the police reached the spot around 3 a.m. and alerted the residents using loud speakers and siren. The Commissioner of Police said that the police had to break open doors to evacuate the residents. The Collector said that ambulances, police vans and APSRTC buses were deputed to evacuate the people.